Crystal Radio Awards Accepting Entries

The National Association of Broadcasters is accepting entries for the 34th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. Winners will receive national recognition for their community service work during a special awards presentation hosted by NAB in spring 2021.

Established in 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards nationally recognize local radio stations for their year-round commitment to serving communities. A panel of judges representing the broadcast industry and community service organizations will review applications and select 50 finalists and 10 winners.

The deadline for entry submissions is January 31. Finalists will be announced in February. Entry information is available Here.