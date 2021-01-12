New SVP At Nielsen

Caroline Clarke has joined Nielsen as the new Senior Vice president of Editorial Content Strategy. She will lead the Nielsen Media Thought Leadership team.

“As Nielsen continues to revolutionize its leading measurement solutions in order to account for fundamental shifts in audience behavior; giving agencies, brands and media owners a better and more reflective understanding of markets, Clarke will be instrumental in reshaping Nielsen’s Thought Leadership and content,” said Laura Nelson, Head of Global Communications.

Prior to joining Nielsen, Clarke held a key leadership position at Black Enterprise, where she was the founder and Chief Brand Officer of Women of Power. She is also a former newspaper reporter, magazine editor, TV producer and host, she is also a twice-published author.

“I am excited to be joining Nielsen at such a transformative time and look forward to working with my team to create original content that reinforces strategy, enriches reputation and supports the company’s journey into a bright future,” said Clarke.