Matty In The Morning Celebration

Matty Siegel is celebrating 40 years on Kiss 108 in Boston. The celebration features 40 hours of highlights, proclamations from the Mayor and Governor and celebrity well wishes.

“Matty is a Boston institution. If you’ve spent any time in Boston, you know how big ‘Matty in the Morning’ is,” said Tom Poleman, CPO/President, iHeartMedia. “Forty years working in this industry is an impressive accomplishment, but 40 years hosting a top-rated morning show for one station is truly special.”

“Any conversation about Boston radio starts with Matty Siegel,” said Dylan Sprague, SVP Programming for iHeartMedia Boston. “He’s the ultimate storyteller with impeccable comic timing and an authentic, unfiltered view of the world. He’s perfectly in tune with Boston and has found a way to continually evolve the show and capture the next generation of listeners year after year – all without changing who he is. That’s why he’s number one. Congratulations Matty on 40 years at Kiss 108!”

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought I would see this day,” said Siegel. “I am forever grateful to my wonderful radio team, the great company I work for and the terrific people of Boston.”