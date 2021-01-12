Premiere Adds Talker Ben Ferguson

The Ben Ferguson Podcast will join the iHeartPodcast Network. Also Ferguson’s nationally syndicated weekend radio program, The Ben Ferguson Show, joins Premiere Networks.

“Ben’s refreshing perspective, along with his vibrant style of talk, entertainment and listener interaction, have made him a multiplatform star,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “As news-talk programming continues to be a vital piece of the national conversation, we couldn’t be happier to work with Ben to further expand his audience across the country.”

“This is a significant milestone in my career,” said Ferguson. “Partnering with iHeartRadio and Premiere Networks is like being called up to play in the majors. Working with the best in the business has always been my dream and now I get to do what I love in radio and podcasting with a brilliant team behind me!”