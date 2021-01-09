Wilbur Retiring, Moving To Texas

Seattle Conservative talker Kirby Wilbur announced his retirement during his live show Friday afternoon. Wilbur has been with KVI for a combined 20 years, first coming on to the scene as a caller. He eventually became one of KVI’s longest running hosts.

Wilbur started by hosting weeknights (1993 – 1994) then was promoted to morning drive (1995 – 2009) and since 2015, afternoon drive, 3p-6p.

Wilbur said there’s a point in everyone’s life when change comes. “We’ve reached the decision to move to Texas. I cannot thank enough the management and staff at a Sinclair for their support through the last five years. I have never worked for a finer company and will miss them all. I also cannot thank my listeners for all their support. I truly think of us as family, and the trust and faith they had in me is indeed awe-inspiring. God bless you all, and God bless America.”

KVI Program Director, Rick Van Cise said, “More than a trusted friend on the radio, Kirby is a teacher. We are all wiser for the way he knits together his deep knowledge of the day’s big events with American history; helping us to be better informed citizens, and better people.”

Wilbur’s last day on the air as a full-time host on KVI is Wednesday, January 27, 2021.