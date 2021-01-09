WCCO’s Lee Retiring After Three Decades

After 32 years at WCCO in Minneapolis, Radio, Dave Lee is retiring. Lee’s career began in Fargo as PD and afternoon drive host at the KFGO-AM before getting noticed and joining WCCO Radio in 1989.

Through his entire career, Dave has earned the top honors in the media industry, including the  Edward R. Murrow Award, numerous awards from the Associated Press and a nomination for the  national Marconi Award, the Oscar of the radio industry. Versatility has been a strong point as he  also has been recognized for his play-by-play on radio and on TV, including 3 Emmy Awards.

