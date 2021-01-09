Cumulus Suspends Fresno Host

No matter how much tenure you have, when your employer believes you’ve crossed the line with what you say, you must pay the price. That’s what Cumulus is doing with 34-year KMJ Fresno host Ray Appleton, who, as we reported Friday said on the air, “certain news editors should be hanged.” Cumulus has suspended Appleton.

Here’s the statement from Cumulus: “Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Ray Appleton’s comment is a direct violation of those principles. As a result, we have suspended him.”

Appleton issued this apology, which Cumulus sent out with their statement. “I realize that my reckless choice of words was irresponsible and I would never condone violence toward anyone. I want to specifically apologize to my colleagues at KMJ and all who serve in the media. After 50 years in broadcasting, I understand that my choice of words matters and I made a mistake that won’t happen again. I humbly ask for your forgiveness.”