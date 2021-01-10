Rush Bolts From Twitter

He wasn’t a big fan of Twitter, often refering to socisl media as a cesspoopl, however, following President Trump’s account being blocked from Twitter, the conservative host deactivated his own account.
He wasn’t a big fan of Twitter, often refering to socisl media as a cesspoopl, however, following President Trump’s account being blocked from Twitter, the conservative host deactivated his own account.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
Rush is shrewd. Last Friday, he sanctioned the violent attack on the Capital, comparing the violence to the unrest that founded our country. More than likely, Twitter would have banned him anyway for those incendiary comments… so Rush beat them to the punch.
And First Amendment has no relevance here, because Twitter is a private company, not a public forum. Just like radio stations can accept or not accept advertising at the station’s discretion. Historical times.
Rush is an absolute trailblazer…but I beat him to it on this.
I closed my personal Twitter account a few years ago…and my Facebook account not long after that.
I don’t miss them at all. Rush is right…more and more, even as they disgustingly censor and ‘cancel’ views they disagree with, these sites just sink deeper and deeper into sewer uselessness.
Twitter has a market value of 40 billion dollars (Google it) and over 250 million users.
So close your account. We doubt they will miss you, lol. But thanks for your entertaining comment!
Also, Twitter allows all views. They just do not allow the encouragement of violence, or the planning of further domestic terrorism, on their platform.
We can certainly see the ‘A’ in your handle stands for ‘Ass’…for all the world to see.
We appreciate that it is tough for you to argue with facts and logic, that you have to resort to name calling and hostility.
And you had to resort to mocking my original comment, in which I was merely relating my personal experience with Twitter.
I would ‘argue’ that the hostility came from you. It is because of people like you that I decided those sites were no longer of any use to me. The sites, and people like you on them, have taken them from bad to worse…people like you who hide behind a fake and anonymous handle…