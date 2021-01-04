WLS Gives Howell Another Hour

890 WLS-AM talk radio personality John Howell is getting an extra hour. The John Howell Show kicked off the new year with a full three hours.

“Howell’s ability to break down the news of the day while engaging our listeners with his no-nonsense style is what makes his show an audio afternoon delight,” said Stephanie Tichenor, PD.

“With the new year, new administration, new vaccine and new lineup comes new opportunities. I’m happy to have the additional time to serve our listeners and clients,” said Howell.

The extra hour has been added to the front of the show, now running M-F 4PM-7PM/