ALT 92.3 Names New Host

ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM), New York City, has added Joe “Brady” Blum as afternoon host. Blum comes over from Z100.

“We’re happy to announce Brady as the latest addition to ALT 92.3 team, rounding out our programming lineup with his creative and exciting afternoon program,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP, Entercom New York. “His past experience in New York will make him familiar to our listeners and allow him to quickly reengage with the audience as he brings them along on this new chapter of his career.”

He will also be heard on alternative sister stations WWMX-HD2 in Baltimore, WLKK-FM in Buffalo, and WRXL-FM in Richmond.