Reach Media Launches Weekend Show

The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show will launch the weekend of January 9th. Nine stations will carry the two-hour show.

Simpson currently hosts afternoons on WMMJ with co-host Tony Perkins. The Urban Contemporary weekend show will be centered around a specific music theme.

“People around the country got to watch me on Video Soul for many years, but didn’t get to check me out on my first Love, radio, said Simpson. “Only Detroit and DC would suffer that experience. So I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do on the radio.”

The show will be heard in Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Richmond and Washington DC .