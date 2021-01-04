Co-Host Added To Chicago Sports Talker

670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago is adding Leila Rahimi middays. She will be heard alongside Dan Bernstein on Bernstein and Rahimi, weekdays from 9 AM to Noon.

“We are thrilled to be amplifying Lelia’s role at The Score,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President/MM, Entercom Chicago. “She’s a seasoned professional with experience engaging with sports fans across multiple platforms and cities, and has built a great reputation with Chicago’s sports fans.”

Rahimi has appeared on 670 The Score on a regular basis since 2017, both as a contributor to various shows on the station, and as a co-host.