iHM Adds To Sacramento News Talker

News 93.1 KFBK, has named Mike Luery, longtime Sacramento news reporter, as a host. Luery will also become KFBK Assistant News Director for iHeartMedia’s Pacific Region.

“Mike will help oversee news in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska,” said Jayson Campadonia, ND for iHeartMedia’s Pacific Region. “He’ll report on everything from breaking news to politics to state fairs. With his vast experience in the news business, he will additionally play a critical role in developing young news talent.”

Luery previously worked at Sacramento’s KCRA-3 for 24 years.