WGY Adds Morning Co-Host

News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY in Albany is bringing in Doug Goudie to co-host the morning show with Kelly Lynch. Goudie fills the vacancy created in December after former co-host Chuck Custer retired after more than 36 years with WGY.

“With Doug’s rich experience as a recent midday talk host on iHeartMedia Boston’s WRKO, TV Commentator on WFXT-TV and long-stint on The Howie Carr Radio Show, I’m confident that he will satisfy the expectations of WGY listeners for years to come,” said Jeff Wolf, News and Program Director.

Goudie starts January 7.