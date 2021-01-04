After 11 Years In Philadelphia, Easton Moving On

Shelly Easton was told by Entercom that December 31st was her last day with the company. Easton programmed several stations in Philadelphia over her 11 years in the market and has been on Radio Ink’s Best Program Directors in AMerica list for many years.

Easton tells Radio Ink says she’s grateful to have gotten to work with incredible teams throughout her career. “I’m so proud of the successes we’ve enjoyed together, including the highest ratings in Philadelphia since 1967 on WBEB during the 2019 Holiday Book.”

Easton started programming at WBRT in Harrisburg. She’s also worked at WCTO and WLEV in Allentown as Operations Manager and Country Format Captain for Citadel. In Philadelphia, she programmed at WXTU, WBEB, WOGL and WTDY and was named VP of Music Programming in Philadelphia in 2018..

She can be reached at [email protected]