WRKO New Year, New Shows

WRKO-AM 680 has added Grace Curley and Jesse Kelly to the 2021 line up. The shows debut January 4, 2021.

The Grace Curley Show is a caller driven discussion about the latest pop culture and political headlines, lending her conservative millennial perspective to each topic. The Jesse Kelly Show, will provide conservative insight and humor to the world of political commentary.

“We’re excited about the addition of Grace and Jesse to WRKO’s lineup. Their talents compliment the established success of Jeff Kuhner in the Morning and the legendary Howie Carr in Afternoons.” said Rob Sanchez, Vice President of News, Talk and Sports for iHeartMedia Boston.

Curley will broadcast weekday afternoons from 12:15 PM to 3 PM, Kelly will be heard 10 PM-1 AM