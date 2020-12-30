New WDAE Afternoon Team

Ian Beckles and Jay Recher have been named the new afternoon drive program on 95.3 WDAE. The duo will continue hosting the afternoon drive program after the retirement of Tampa Bay radio icon Ron Diaz.

“We are thrilled to announce our new afternoon drive program featuring Ian Beckles and Jay Recher”, said John Mamola, PD. “Teaming Ian’s long standing history in the market both as a player, entrepreneur and radio personality with the knowledge and passion for Tampa Bay sports from Jay Recher will provide a dynamic program for sports fans in Tampa Bay to embrace.”

The new show debuts January 4, 2021.