Amazon Buying Podcast Company Wondery

Amazon has announced that it is buying podcasting company Wondery. According to the announcement on Amazon, Wondery will join Amazon Music. Back in September Amazon started adding podcasts to the platform. Terms of the deal have not been announced.

The Amazon announcement says when the deal closes, nothing will change at Wondery for listeners and they’ll continue to be able to access Wondery podcasts through a variety of providers.

Amazon Music launched podcasts in September 2020 and by adding Wondery the company hopes to “accelerate the growth and evolution of podcasts.” The company would also like to continue to compete with Apple, Google and Spotify which have also been pushing hard in the podcasting space.