Skyview OM Andy Luberda Passes

Andy Luberda, Operations Manager for Skyview Networks has died. His family said he died December 29 from complications of COVID-19. Luberda was 51.

Luberda joined the network as a board operator in 2012. In 2015 he was promoted to Operations Manager where he managed one of the company’s largest clients, TuneIn. In that role he monitored and managed more than 70 college football and basketball live streams along with 24/7 news and weather content.

“We were fortunate to have Andy on the team, and as his role grew, it made a positive impact on our company and our clients,” said Aaron Mellis, a fellow manager and a longtime friend. “Andy’s warm heart and genuine care for his colleagues will continue to be a part of the Skyview Networks culture.”

Skyview has set up a GoFundMe page for his family to help raise funds for medical and memorial costs and to provide financial support for the family.