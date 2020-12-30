New New Hampshire Today Host

NewsRadio 610 / NewsRadio 96.7, have a named Chris Ryan as the new host for New Hampshire Today. He joins iHeart New Hampshire from WKXL in Concord where he was GM for the New Hampshire Family Radio station.

“It was of utmost importance that the new host of NH Today would be a person of integrity and character, someone who would hold themselves to the highest professional standards,” said Joe Graham, Market President for iHeart- New Hampshire. “We are thrilled that Chris will be joining our iHeart NH team!”

In addition to WGIR-AM (Newsradio 610) /Manchester and WQSO-FM (NewsRadio 96.7)/Portsmouth, NH Today is also heard on non-iHeart station WKXL/Concord.