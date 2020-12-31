Laing Promoted in Cincinnati

Jon Laing is the new Market Manager for Cumulus Cincinnati. Laing moves up after three years as VP of Sales for the cluster which includes five stations. Laing takes over for Dave Crowl who retired after 44 years in the business.

Dave Milner, Executive Vice President, Operations, CUMULUS MEDIA, said: “Jon Laing has his finger on the pulse of Cincinnati, with deep experience and relationships in the market. Importantly, he knows how to leverage the power of great local radio across traditional and digital distribution channels, positioning our customers and stations for success in 2021 and beyond. Jon’s dynamic leadership and expertise make him a tremendous asset to Cumulus Cincinnati and to the community we serve.”

Laing commented: “Right now is an incredible time to be in radio/audio, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the Cumulus Cincinnati team. These five stations have a strong tradition of serving the community, entertaining our large listener universe while providing extensive audio and digital marketing solutions for our advertising partners. It is an honor and privilege to have this responsibility. A sincere thanks to Mary Berner and Dave Milner for their support and leadership.”

CUMULUS MEDIA owns and operates Cincinnati radio stations WOFX-FM/The FOX 92.5 (Classic Rock); WNNF-FM/New 94.1 Cat Country (Country); WFTK-FM/96 Rock (Rock); WRRM-FM/Warm 98 (AC); and WGRR-FM/103.5 WGRR (Classic Hits).