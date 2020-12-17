Rich Eisen Teams Up With WW1

The Rich Eisen Show and future projects are coming to the Westwood One Podcast Network. In addition, Westwood One will assist in the distribution of the Rich Eisen radio show.

“Rich is a legendary sports broadcaster, widely known for his sharp insights and colorful NFL commentary. It is exciting to welcome him and The Rich Eisen Show to the Westwood One Podcast Network and to work on new projects together,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing.

“In relaunching my podcast and terrestrial radio businesses, I couldn’t find a better partner to bring my content to more hearts, minds and ears than Westwood One,” said Eisen. “I also could not be more excited to launch a new podcast and podcast shingle with my new partners. The fact that they’re also the radio home to the National Football League makes this even more of a wonderful fit.”

The Rich Eisen Show originates out of Los Angeles and features a mix of sports, humor and pop culture. Westwood One will work directly with Eisen to format show highlights and interviews into The Rich Eisen Show podcast that will be available on all popular platforms.