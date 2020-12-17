WHUR Launches Quiet Storm Station

Known as the home of the “Original Quiet Storm,” 96.3 WHUR in Washington D.C. is rolling out a new sister station with the format that can now be heard morning, noon, and night. Formally WHUR-World, 96.3HD2 is now “The Quiet Storm Station.”

The Quiet Storm Station gives listeners the ability to hear their favorite slow jams around-the-clock seven days a week. Programmed by WHUR Music and Assistant Program Director Traci LaTrelle, the music on The Quiet Storm Station holds true to the flavor originated on WHUR back in 1976 by the late Melvin Lindsey.

“We are deeply humbled and very excited over the opportunity for Washingtonians and listeners beyond the DMV to hear the voice and music of Melvin once again. The launch of this station ensures that Melvin’s legacy will live on,” said the Lindsey family.

The Quiet Storm Station comes as heritage station 96.3 WHUR prepares to celebrate its 50th Anniversary December 10, 2021. “What better way to kick-off the road to our Golden Anniversary than to have in place a new station with the Quiet Storm format that helped to put 96.3 WHUR on the map,” said WHUR General Manager Sean Plater.