Reese Leaving ‘The Game’

Floyd Reese has resigned from his afternoon co-hosting slot on Cromwell Media’s ESPN 102.5 The Game in Nashville. Reese has been on the air in afternoons since 2016 with Jared Stillman. The station is conducting a search for Stillman’s new co-host.

“This is something I’ve been contemplating for a while and I feel it’s time for me to take a step back,” Reese said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my tenure with 102.5 The Game and doing a show with Jared has been a terrific experience. He and I formed a unique partnership that allowed us to be teammates and friends. I’d also like to thank Cromwell Media owner, Bud Walters, and PD Ryan Porth for their non-stop support over the years. It’s been a good run.”

“Floyd’s football acumen and genuine personality helped guide our show to levels that people thought weren’t possible,” said Stillman. “Most importantly, he was the best co-host you could ever ask for. I consider him a friend and mentor, and he was always there to give me a firm kick in the rear when I needed it. I will never take for granted what an honor and a privilege it has been to work with him every day.”

ESPN 102.5 The Game Program Director Ryan Porth said, “On behalf of everyone at the radio station, I want to thank Floyd for the many years of on-air expertise and entertainment he provided on a daily basis. He was a tremendous asset to our brand, given his wealth of football knowledge, and a fantastic individual for us to have called a teammate. He also provided a unique dynamic with Jared in the afternoons that will certainly be missed. We wish Floyd all the best in his next chapter.”