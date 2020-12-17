Lee Leaves Syndication For Midday Slot in Atlanta

Krystal Lee, who’s been co-host of the nationally syndicated Willie Moore, Jr. Show for the past five years, will join the on-air line up as the new midday personality of WPZE-FM January 4th. The move comes as KD Bowe announced his departure to pursue other business ventures.

“I’ve had an amazing five years on the Willie Moore. Jr. Show, and I’m so grateful to Derek Harper and Tim Davies for believing in my talent,” says Krystal Lee, “KD Bowe has been a staple on Praise 102.5 and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to speak to the hearts of Praise 102.5 listeners!”

Praise 102.5’s Program Director, Derek Harper said, “Krystal Lee is a talent that our audience already has plenty of love for due to her work on the Willie Moore Jr. Show. We look forward to writing a new chapter in both her growth as a media brand… and in Praise as the most influential Inspiration Station in the Country!”