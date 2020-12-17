WGN Names Taps Samuelson Successor

Reporter Steve Alexander will assume responsibilities from WGN agribusiness broadcaster Orion Samuelson beginning in January. Samuelson retires on December 31 after marking more than 60 years with the station.

“When I’ve filled in for Orion over the past 12 years, I’ve often joked that he gave me the key to the tractor, and I was able to keep it out of the ditch until he returned. Come next month, I’ll try to keep the tractor upright and continue Orion’s efforts to explain how important agriculture is to all of us,” said Steve Alexander.

“For more than a decade, Steve has been Orion’s understudy and has an incredible depth of knowledge, ensuring our station’s dedication to covering the world’s largest industry: agriculture,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, VP/GM.

“Steve Alexander is the best choice to cover agriculture stories and reports,” said Samuelson. “Steve grew up on a farm and has the knowledge to know what is important to our audience of farmers, food producers and consumers. I am delighted that he is available to continue the WGN tradition of serving this most important audience.”