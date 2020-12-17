Baisden Leaving Radio

Michael Baisden is leaving radio at the end of the year. He will discontinue syndication of his daily show on the Sun Broadcast Group.

“Sun Broadcast Group has been an incredible network partner and their team, along with Mike Love, have worked diligently to grow my show for the past two years,” said Baisden. “Unfortunately, due to the historic issues we faced with covid-19 and the subsequent economic crisis it’s been challenging to grow affiliation and revenue for the show.”

Sun Broadcast Group will replace the show with The Jeff Foxx Show with Keke Brown and Nina.