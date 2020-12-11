Entercom Adds Two In Milwaukee

HOT 105.7 (WXSS-HD2) in Milwaukee has added to the on-air staff. Promise will host mornings and DJ Gee-A gets afternoon drive.

“We’re excited to welcome Promise and DJ Gee A to our on-air lineup and introduce them to our listeners,” said Andrea Hansen, MM. “Both have deep roots in this community with valued experience entertaining and connecting with the listeners of this city.”

Promise comes over from V100.7 where he was Assistant Production Director and host of The Bizness Hourz. DJ Gee-A joins the station after previously serving as a weeknight host for Milwaukee sister station 103.7 KISS-FM (WXSS-FM).