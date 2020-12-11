Albom Pulls in $1.5 Million

Radio host, author and writer Mitch Albom completed his 15-hour “Say Detroit” annual radiothon on WJR in Detroit. The 5-7 p.m. WJR host raised $1,519.041 to “better the lives of Detroit’s neediest no matter what their age.”
