Mednick Gets A Contract Extension

Pacific Media Group has given Chief Revenue Officer Joshua Mednick a contract extension, a Regional Vice President title and has added oversight of the company’s 4 Oahu radio stations.

“Joshua is a proven leader that offers a multi-faceted list of qualities, highlighted by his ability to bring people together,” says Chuck Bergson, President and CEO of Pacific Media Group. “Our decision to extend his contract and add management of the Oahu radio stations is reflective of the positive impact that Joshua has had on our operations and ensures that these teams have stable and positive leadership in the coming years.” Mednick brings extensive media and operations experience coupled with island roots that help him understand the multi-cultural nuances of the local communities.

“My family and I love our Island home. I am deeply grateful to not only Chuck for this opportunity, but also the teams on Kauai, The Big Island and Oahu for welcoming me into their Ohana,” says Mednick. “I am committed to leveraging our complete portfolio of statewide assets to help the businesses of Hawaii get back on their feet after the impact of this challenging year.”