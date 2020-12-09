Radio.com Integrated Into DTS

The DTS Connected Radio will now include Entercom’s Radio.com. Xperi’s DTS Connected Radio is a global hybrid radio platform. It currently supports operations in 48 countries with over 48,000 radio stations.

“We are thrilled to bring the power of RADIO.COM and our vast library of content to DTS Connected Radio’s revolutionary in-dash listening experience,” said David Rosenbloom, Vice President, Corporate Business Development, Entercom. “Increased engagement, expanded reach, and turnkey management and control of content for each of our local broadcasters are just some of the benefits of RADIO.COM’s integration into DTS’ world-class connected radio platform.”

“DTS Connected Radio continues to build on its mission to give today’s car-owners the visually rich, immersive listening experience they expect from the digital dash, while ensuring broadcaster editorial control,” said Joe D’Angelo, Xperi Senior Vice President, Radio. “RADIO.COM’s integration is another example of global broadcaster support of DTS Connected Radio and our commitment to deliver today’s most modern and robust in-cabin infotainment experience to OEMs around the world.”