Another $360K For Texas Kids

Entercom’s La Grande KMVK-FM raised over $360,000 for pediatric medical attention for local Texas Children’s Hospital during the inaugural “La Grande Radiothon” in Dallas.

“The results of this first annual event are a nod to the strength of our brand in the Hispanic community, reaffirming that our La Grande talent are relied upon as a trusted voice and a familiar friend in the market,” said Brian Purdy, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Dallas. “I’m proud of our station’s efforts and the support from our listeners to ensure our inaugural radiothon was a success.”

The “La Grande Radiothon” was broadcast live from the La Grande 107.9 studios from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 3 and Friday, December 4. Programming featured interviews and stories from families who have benefitted from Texas Children’s Hospitals.