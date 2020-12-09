Clark Howard, CMG Collect 25,000 Gifts

Clark Howard and Cox Media Group Atlanta’s WSB, with the Clark.com, Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, Chris 180 and Walmart, fulfilled wish lists from more than 8,200 children in foster care during Clark’s Christmas Kids, with over 25,000 gifts purchased by listeners and donors.

This year, the program was moved almost entirely to a virtual platform at ClarksChristmasKids.com, where supporters chose a toy to purchase for a child and donated the funds needed to purchase their gifts. Some gifts were also donated in-person at select Walmart locations.

Tom C. Rawlings, Director of Georgia DFCS said “All of us at DFCS are incredibly grateful for Clark Howard and his continued dedication to ensuring our children in foster care can experience the joy of the Christmas season. And of course, we really want to thank our fellow Georgians whose gifts help to ensure a wonderful Christmas and a promising future for these children.”

“I am so grateful and impressed with the generosity of our 95.5 WSB listeners who in this pandemic year have made Christmas gifts possible for every foster child in 134 Georgia counties” said Clark Howard.