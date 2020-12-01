USMN Adds Digital Services Specialist

RC Williams has joined the affiliate sales and marketing staff of United Stations Media Networks as a Digital Sales Specialist. Rakuten Japan, TuneIn, and Spreaker are among the companies Williams has worked for.

“Radio is truly an omnichannel experience, and with that comes new opportunities,” said Stefan Jones, SVP/Content and Affiliation. “United Stations Media Networks needed a strategist and specialist to represent our expanding portfolio of digital services and advise stations on how these emerging opportunities can lead to real revenue. RC is a perfect fit, and I am thrilled to have him on the team.”

Williams will be busy his first week on the job, as he will oversee a three-part webinar series that begins December 3rd. The webinar series is titled The Speed to Revenue, and is for radio stations looking for a path forward in ad extension.