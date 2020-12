The longtime WSB reporter, who lost his voice three years ago, has been covering Capitol Hill & DC for Cox Radio for over 30 years, posted to Facebook that he’s looking for work.

On his Facebook page, Dupree wrote: “I had a great run, working with fantastic colleagues at our radio and TV stations. I may not be able to speak, but I can still report.”

We profiled Dupree in 2017 when he lost his voice and in 2018 when he got it back.