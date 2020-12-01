An American Country Christmas Offered

The 14th annual broadcast of An American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks is set. The program provides up to 24 hours of holiday content for stations.

Country superstars including Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Kelsea Ballerini will share their holiday music, favorite traditions, and memories with Brooks in the program from Westwood One Nashville.

Stations can air the special programming any time between December 21 and December 25 between 6 AM and Midnight.

“An American Country Christmas” will provide 24 hours of unique content with an eight-hour minimum for stations. More information can be found Here.