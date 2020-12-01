Beethoven Birthday Special

WQXR (105.9 FM), New York City, will air five days of special programming to mark the composers 250th birthday. The Beethoven Immortal festival airs December 12 – December 16.

The Classical Music station announcement said, “What does Beethoven mean today? He experienced profound isolation set against the backdrop of a world grappling with social change and economic uncertainty. As we enter the final weeks of 2020 — a tumultuous year spent largely isolated from one another — WQXR invites listeners to rediscover the resonance of Beethoven’s revolutionary work and the power of music to bring people together.”

Beethoven’s music will be featured with classic performances, new interpretations, and reflections each hour, honoring the iconic musician.