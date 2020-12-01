Media Grant Program From IHM

iHeartRadio Communities Spotlight Media Grant Program is an initiative to support organizations that are making a positive impact within the communities iHeart serves. A million dollars in media will be granted to organizations working to positively impact social and racial justice.

To mark the launch of the grant program, long-time partner UNCF, an organization that helps fund 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), has been named the first partner and will receive a minimum media grant of $350,000 to be used through the end of the year.

“iHeart strongly believes in the mission of UNCF and the importance of investing in an equitable and just society and we will continue to work with them into the future,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO. “The iHeartRadio Communities Spotlight Media Grant Program is an opportunity at a critical moment in history to share the work and messages of organizations like UNCF and bring them to the largest possible audience.”

“We thank iHeart for this investment in a vital component of better futures for us all—our institutions and students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Getting our message out and making people aware of how we work tirelessly to support HBCUs and the Black community is vital. Partners like iHeart make our work at UNCF possible, and we are .