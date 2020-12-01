Border Crossing Legend Podcast

American Coyote tells the true story of Elden Kidd who ushered thousands across the border with Mexico. The series is produced by Westwood One, Imperative Entertainment and Pegalo Pictures.

Between 1987 and 2001, Elden Kidd, considered to be the most successful “coyote”; crossed over immigrants from Mexico into the United States, using various wild, harrowing, and sometimes comical schemes to outwit authorities on both sides of the border. The story is being told in a 10 part series.

American Coyote is hosted by San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Andrea Lopez-Villafana.