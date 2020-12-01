Pharrell Williams Podcast Company

OTHERtoneMedia is the name of the company. Pharrell Williams has produced the first podcast, OTHERtone with Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay, will premier December 7.

“We’re excited to use OTHERtone as a platform to share inspiration with people at a time when inspiration is scant,” said Williams, “We want people to be inspired by the people who inspire us.”

Williams and co-hosts Scott Vener, and Fam-Lay, will offer a glimpse into the minds of culture unicorns – how they think about life, art, and everything in between.

New episodes will be available every Monday.