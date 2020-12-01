Rick Dayton Takes Afternoons at KDKA

KDKA News Radio in Pittsburgh. will launch “KDKA Radio Afternoon News hosted by Rick Dayton” (weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) on December 7.

“Rick is ingrained in the local community and has a tremendous news reputation in the market,” said Michael Spacciapolli, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Pittsburgh. “He is a beloved personality who will engage the listeners daily with content and information and I’m excited to welcome him to our weekday lineup.”

“After spending more than a decade back home in western Pennsylvania, I am honored to join KDKA Radio and build on its iconic legacy,” said Dayton. “To talk with KDKA’s loyal listeners each day and to discuss important issues is something I do not take lightly. I cannot wait to get those conversations started on Monday afternoon.”

Dayton is a broadcast news veteran with over 30 years of experience. Previous roles include sports director for the North Carolina News Network; reporter and anchor at WOWK in Charleston/Huntington, WV and anchor for KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. He most recently served as a fill-in host for KDKA Radio Afternoon News and also hosted the station’s “Pre-Debate Tailgate” on the evenings of the presidential and vice-presidential debates.