WMMR’s Preston & Steve Raise Over $1 Million

Beasley Media Group’s WMMR Philadelphia hosts Preston & Steve brought in $1.4 million during their Camp Out For Hunger event. Proceeds will go to hunger relief organization Philabundance, which acquires and distributes food to help feed those in need, while also advocating for policies that increase food access.

Beginning at 6am on Monday, November 16th through 11am on Friday, November 20, 2020, morning personalities Preston and Steve camped out and broadcast live in the parking lot of Xfinity Live!, located within the Wells Fargo Center Sports Complex, in South Philadelphia. The radio duo started their food drive back in 1998 after recognizing that hunger was a real issue in the Philadelphia area. Their initial goal was to raise one ton of food.