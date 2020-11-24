Kudos Brian Winnekans

WRDN Durand, WI broadcaster Brian Winnekins is being recognized by the National Association of Farm Broadcasters as the 2020 Farm Broadcaster of the year. The award, established in 1969, recognizes individuals who have proven their abilities in broadcasting, have shown true commitment to the industry through their actions and their promotional efforts, and have shown leadership in the industry and within their communities.

Brian began his radio career at WKTY in La Crosse while attending college. He later worked for WBOG in Tomah and WCOW in Sparta. In 2011, he purchased WRDN, which had been off the air for several years at the time. The station reaches more than 6,500 farms, according to Wisconsin Ag Connection.

Brian served as the NAFB president in 2016 and is also a former regional VP for the organization.