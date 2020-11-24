SiriusXM Drops VSiN For SportsGrid

SportsGrid Radio and SiriusXM announced today that they are teaming up to launch the SportsGrid Radio Channel on SiriusXM on January 7. The SportsGrid Radio channel will be available to SiriusXM subscribers on channel 204. SportsGrid Radio will be replacing the VSiN channel, which will air on SiriusXM until December 31.

SportsGrid Radio will feature a team of on-air personalities including Scott Ferrall, Gabe Morency, Ariel Epstein, and Jared Smith along with contributors and analysts. The channel streams live from New York City.

SportsGrid’s real-time reporting includes the daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, news and more across pro football, basketball, baseball, hockey, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer.