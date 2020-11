The Bobby Ricky Show Podcast is hosted by Bay Area DJs Bob St. Laurent (KVYN) and Big Rick Stuart (KFOX KFOG Live 105).

The show covers pop culture with news and opinions mixed with stories from their entertainment world backgrounds. Podcast topics have included Eddie Van Halen, The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, the Bobby Ricky Rules of Golf, moving to Hawaii, Thanksgiving memories, cooking a frozen turkey and more.

