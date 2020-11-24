iHeart Stuffs The Bus

WKCI-FM in New Haven raised over $16,000 and collected 498 frozen turkeys, 164 pounds of meat and over 6, 600 pounds of non-perishable food items during the 30th annual “KC101 Stuff-A-Bus” food drive for the Connecticut Food Bank.

“Food insecurity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is emphasized more during the holiday season,” said Vanessa Wojtusiak, Vice President of Marketing for iHeartMedia Hartford and New Haven. “We’re thankful for the incredible generosity from the Connecticut community to kick off this holiday season and continue the annual tradition of the food drive working alongside an incredible organization, Connecticut Food Bank.”

“The generosity of our neighbors is impressive, and we are grateful to iHeartMedia’s KC101 listeners for answering the call once again to give,” said Connecticut Food Bank spokesperson Paul Shipman. “This partnership over 30 years has helped countless families enjoy a holiday free from worry about putting food on the table.”

Pictured here: L-R: Back: Rob Dibble of 97-9 ESPN; DJ KG of 100.9 The Beat; Adam Rivers of KC101; Jeremy Hewitt, iHeartMedia Engineering; Renee DiNino of The River 105.9 and iHeartMedia Communities; Front: Vanessa Wojtusiak, VP Marketing iHeartMedia Connecticut and Ben Darnell of 97-9 ESPN.