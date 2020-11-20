Broadcasters Foundation Campaign Underway

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is appealing to those in the broadcast industry for tax-deductible donations. Personal donations can be made to the Guardian Fund and Corporate Contributions will go to the Angel Initiative.

“Our only goal at the Broadcasters Foundation is to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most,” stated Scott Herman, Chairman. “Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances. Together, we can help them get through the toughest times.”

Since its inception, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Donations can be made here.