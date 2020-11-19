WCCO Hauls in a Whopping $330K

The Minneapolis station raised over $330,000 to provide over 169,000 meals and care to those in need through WCCO’s “2020 Union Gospel Mission Hunger Radiothon.” It was the 18th annual event which has now brought in over $3.3 million since 2003.
