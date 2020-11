Conservative radio host Mike Scinto has died. He was 68 and had been fighting health challenges over the past year.

Scinto (pictured, left with Mike Gallagher), a frequent guest host on Salem Radio’s Mike Gallagher show, spent 40 years in the business. He and Gallagher were long-time friends as they both started their careers at the same radio station in Dayton, Ohio.

On his program, Gallagher paid tribute to his friend saying, “We will miss him. He was one of a kind.”