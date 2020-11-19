WRKO Adds Grace Curley In 2021

The Grace Curley Show hits the air in Boston at WRKO-AM 680 next year. Curley takes over middays on January 4.

Curley is the executive producer of the Boston-based Howie Carr Show and a Boston Herald contributing columnist. Curley will discuss the latest pop culture and political headlines from her millennial perspective.

“Grace Curley is a great talent and just the sort of host Talk radio needs to take the industry to the next level,” said Carr. “Grace is a young, articulate, conservative woman who already has years of experience in drivetime programming, state-of-the-art podcasts and daily print journalism.”

“I am ecstatic for this huge opportunity to host a Talk radio show and offer my perspective on politics, pop culture and more,” said Curley. “Over the last six years, I’ve been mentored by one of the best in the business, and I look forward to putting the skills I’ve learned from Howie Carr to the test and creating a show that is interesting, unique and entertaining.”